DigiCert Modernizes PKI with the Release of IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager, New Offerings in DigiCert® ONE

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

DigiCert Managers are built from the ground up to provide fast, flexible PKI deployment

DigiCert, Inc. announce two new PKI tools: IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager. Unlike PKI applications of the past, both PKI managers use a container-based, cloud-agnostic implementation that ensures fast and flexible on-premises, cloud and hybrid PKI deployments. These new offerings are built on the DigiCert ONE platform.

DigiCert ONE is a holistic approach to modernizing PKI management and sets a new standard for fast and flexible PKI deployments. Based on modern software design and engineering, DigiCert ONE delivers end-to-end centralized user and device certificate management for a variety of deployment models and PKI use cases.

IoT Device Manager allows device manufacturers to:

provision and embed device identity at any stage of the device lifecycle, from the factory to device deployment on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid environments;

simplify device identity, authentication, encryption and integrity with a single click;

marry device data visualization with cryptographic, manufacturing and factory process data; and

support standards-based interoperability with many third-party manufacturing and provisioning systems.

Enterprise PKI Manager allows IT teams to:

seamlessly and transparently deploy identity, authentication and access to large user populations quickly and with little to no end-user interaction;

have flexibility in deployment models, supporting customer deployments in private or public cloud, air-gapped environments, or completely managed by DigiCert;

customize certificates and tailor deployments to their infrastructure and needs; and

manage out-of-the-box and create custom CA hierarchies.

Developed based on feedback from leading enterprises and IoT device manufacturers, DigiCert ONE meets practical organizational needs, enabling them to:

integrate PKI services with established business processes and third-party vendors via a feature-rich REST API;

facilitate a rapid rollout of PKI services in minutes instead of days, leveraging environment parity and container portability to set up private or public clouds or on-premises quickly; and

reduce total cost of ownership and complexity with a modern scalable architecture and containerization strategies to provide a high availability PKI platform for their company.

With a continuous deployment model, DigiCert will introduce additional PKI managers to DigiCert ONE, such as secure email, document signing, object signing, individual signing. From OS to application, DigiCert ONE users will benefit from regular updates that ensure they are always running the most up-to-date software with the latest functionality.