DigiCert Introduces DigiCert CertCentral® Partner

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc. is upgrading channel partners to DigiCert CertCentral® Partner, a comprehensive TLS certificate management solution for cloud and hosted environments. CertCentral helps partners customize and automate all stages of lifecycle management for their end customers, as well as easily deliver new features and solutions, while simplifying business management.

CertCentral Partner offers an updated API that lets partners easily integrate key features into their own offerings for their customers. Pre-validation capabilities, as well as support for change orders during order processing, help improve business agility. Using CertCentral, partners can support multiple sub-accounts under a main account, simplifying management of customer accounts, ordering, payments and other processes.

CertCentral Partner provides an advanced set of account management tools for better TLS certificate deployment to end customers. Leading features allow partners to:

• access all certificate types from one place, through an advanced API, to better address end customer requirements and easily build new solutions that help drive growth;

• take advantage of flexible ordering processes, including order changes, for improved efficiency, enhanced agility and an improved experience for end customers;

• gain 360-degree visibility through an easy-to-use UI that provides fast access to everything they require in just a few clicks; and

• view and use a comprehensive library of documentation with API details, technical support and more.

DigiCert has received an enthusiastic response from partners who have deployed CertCentral Partner to support certificate management for their end customers.

Partners can get details about upgrading to CertCentral Partner by speaking with their account representative.