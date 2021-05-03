DigiCert, Inc. announced the DigiCert Smart Seal

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc. announced the DigiCert Smart Seal, a new dynamic site seal that gives website visitors confidence that their information is secure on the web. Real-time security indicators enabled through various microinteractions alert visitors that the seal is actively present on the page, the site has been validated, and the site is protected by an active certificate from the world’s most trusted certificate authority.

When site visitors roll over the DigiCert Smart Seal, they see the company’s logo, which has been verified by DigiCert. They also view usable information about the site’s security delivered right to the seal, so users do not have to leave the page to verify a site’s legitimate identity.

The DigiCert Smart Seal is the first seal to visually display the site owner’s brand via a verified brand logo. It also is the first to bring information previously trapped inside the digital certificate and provide it in terms that users can understand. The DigiCert Smart Seal enables consumers to take an active role in safeguarding their online activity, providing:

• A detailed splash page that helps reassure consumers of site security practices and presents them in consumer-friendly terms.

• Additional website security features that are active, such as blocklist checks, Certificate Transparency (CT) log monitoring and vulnerability assessment scans — all accessible with just one click.

• PCI compliance status when a customer is using a DigiCert Secure Site Pro certificate.

• Confirmation that the site has been checked against more than 70 blocklists for malware.

Trust is fundamental for online transactions, and consumers need assurance that sites are secure and authentic. Traditional trust seals are subject to spoofing, lapses or general misuse that can undermine trust. With browser UI trust indicators shifting, the DigiCert Smart Seal is an innovative way for enterprises to instill real-time confidence in users that their site identity is verified, their certificate is up-to-date and the site is reliable. A 2020 study by DigiCert found that 71% of consumers look for security seals before proceeding with transactions. Another study from Crazyegg found that sites that display site seals or trust marks perform 48% better than sites that don’t, thus increasing conversion rates and ROI.

Continued Coclin, “With the web now enforcing HTTPS by default and cybercriminals using TLS certificates, users need additional ways to protect themselves online. The DigiCert Smart Seal may not prevent all web spoofing and fraud, but it’s an important step forward in providing a powerful trust indicator that brands can control for their customers.”

The DigiCert Smart Seal is available now as part of DigiCert Secure Site and DigiCert Secure Site Pro certificates and early adopters are already expressing positive feedback.