DigiCert Announces Availability of New Verified Mark Certificates

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc. announced that it is now issuing Verified Mark Certificates, compliant with the BIMI standard and available for purchase at scale via DigiCert CertCentral®, DigiCert partners and at www.digicert.com . VMCs issued by DigiCert enable companies to add their trademarked logos to emails they send to their customers to increase recognition, open and engagement rates and brand impressions, while bringing greater trust and transparency to email via DMARC. Gmail now recognizes VMCs and displays company logos in the user’s inbox.

Paired with the required DMARC enforcement, VMCs are a critical step in a series of security measures that help strengthen email security, build trust in the inbox and help users associate the brand logo with the company they expect to communicate with. VMCs:

● Allow companies to place a verified, trademarked logo alongside their email.

● Enable customers to see the sender’s brand in the inbox of their mobile client before opening the email.

● Provide marketers an affordable way to achieve more brand impressions.

VMCs are available as part of the BIMI standard, which seeks to increase adoption of DMARC as a key email security mechanism. By utilizing VMCs secured by DMARC, organizations demonstrate their commitment to email security and protection of customer privacy. DMARC compliance provides robust security against spoofing and phishing attacks, helping organizations better secure their emails to protect users and brands from costly abuse. Email clients leverage DMARC, an internet standard for authenticating domains to help ensure that email comes from the domain specified.

As an authorized provider of VMCs, DigiCert’s leading validation and issuance teams now provide the company and logo verification required for BIMI, following a one-year pilot with the BIMI Working Group. Several prominent companies participated with DigiCert in the Gmail BIMI/VMC pilot and are excited about being able to display their logos in email inboxes. DigiCert has also partnered with Valimail to streamline DMARC compliance for companies wanting to use VMCs.

DigiCert VMCs are available today at any scale via DigiCert CertCentral, DigiCert partners or digicert.com. CertCentral offers automation for organizations to issue, discover, renew and revoke certificates, to drive innovation of manageable, enterprise-scale security. Its intuitive user interface and API-first approach enable easy certificate management at scale. CertCentral customers have access to DigiCert’s global support staff for quick validation and support in 11 native languages in their local time zone as they work to understand and deploy VMCs.