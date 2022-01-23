Search
Didier Cohen is appointed Director of Development for the engineering division and member of Risk&Co’s Executive Committee

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Risk&Co announced the appointment of Didier Cohen as Director of Development for the engineering division and Director of the Group’s commercial division. He is member of the executive committee.

Didier Cohen has joined Risk&Co from Wallix, the European leader in cybersecurity software, where he was the Strategy Director and member of the Executive Committee. Previously, Didier Cohen held several management positions at Nokia Networks and Oberthur Technologie (now Idémia) before founding the strategy consulting firm Anthalia in 2006.

He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique Paris and Télécom Paris.




