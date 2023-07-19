Diameter-supported Firewalls Key to Protecting $58bn Business SMS Market, Finds Juniper Research

July 2023 by juniper

Juniper Research, the foremost experts in mobile messaging markets, has found that operators’ revenue from SMS business messaging will reach $58 billion by 2027; rising from $46 billion in 2023. However, the report highlighted Diameter protocols as critical to protecting this 30% revenue growth. The Diameter protocol supports routing and analysis of traffic over 5G networks; becoming critical as the proportion of mobile subscribers on 5G networks reaches 45% by 2027.

Find out more about the new report: SMS Firewalls: Future Outlook, Regional Analysis & Market Forecasts 2023-2027

SMS Authentication Messages – Key Battleground

The report estimates that over 1 trillion SMS business messages will be used for authentication purposes, including OTPs (One-time Passwords) and MFA (Multi-factor Authentication); a highly demanded use case, in which operators can charge premium prices for traffic termination. It identified third-party SMS firewall solutions as a key tool for identifying and monetising this traffic.

Additionally, operators must implement SMS firewalls to ensure the cleanliness of networks as competition for authentication traffic arises from outside the telecommunications ecosystem. Emerging frameworks including device-based biometric authentication and OTT-based business messaging, will place pressure on operators to ensure that SMS business messaging remains the de facto channel for authentication over the next four years.

Report author Elisha Sudlow-Poole commented: "SMS firewalls are the key solution to allow operators to protect their networks against fraudulent SMS traffic and the emergence of these cost-effective alternatives for authentication. Not only has the rise of 5G networks necessitated new technologies such as Diameter protocols, it has also driven the complexity of messaging-based fraud."

Firewalls – Key to Protecting Operator SMS Business

The research identified the deployment of SMS firewalls as a prerequisite to providing a security product that effectively identifies, monitors, filters and blocks fraudulent traffic, such as grey route and SMS spoofing fraud. A failure to protect subscribers from fraudulent SMS activity will damage consumer trust in operator-led messaging, ultimately driving enterprises towards the aforementioned alternative channels and reducing operator revenue from SMS business messaging.