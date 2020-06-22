Device Authority’s KeyScaler IoT Security Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority announced the availability of KeyScaler in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Device Authority customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform solves one of the biggest challenges of IoT: onboarding devices at scale and managing the owner-controlled identities and credentials across the different services.

Device Authority continues to see an increase in the demand for security and management integrations with Microsoft Azure when customers are building and deploying their IoT strategy. As a result, Device Authority developed a suite of connectors for seamless integration with Microsoft, and now customers can benefit from consuming them from the Azure Marketplace.

KeyScaler integrates with a variety of Azure products and services, including:

Azure IoT Central

Azure Device Provisioning Service

Azure IoT Hub

Azure IoT Edge Gateway

Azure Key Vault

Microsoft Active Directory

Microsoft Active Directory Certificate Services

Azure Event Hub Data Privacy

Windows Credential Manager

The connectors provide a plethora of benefits, including enhanced security, accelerated deployment, flexible integration and extended support. Microsoft Azure customers can use KeyScaler for:

Device-bound data security, operations and automation to protect their IoT devices, applications and data through automation without human intervention for identity, authentication and data security

End-to-end data-centric security and device authentication to provide robust, scalable and easy-to-integrate end-to-end encryption and identity solutions for their devices.

GDPR and HIPAA Compliance. The Azure Event Hub Connector provides policy-based encryption of personal data.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.