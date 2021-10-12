Device Authority launches KeyScaler Edge to address Edge IoT security challenges

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Device Authority, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), announces it latest major software release which includes KeyScaler Edge.

Today’s market is driving a more mature Edge computing model with localized AI and ML becoming more mainstream. However, no solution exists today to address localized Edge gateway IoT security services. Organizations require automation for Edge deployments to drive efficiency at IoT scale. This includes:

Security lifecycle management

Device bound identity

Leaf device authentication and authorization to edge gateways

Zero touch onboarding and registration

Automated credential management

Additionally, organizations still need to meet compliance and regulatory adherence for private local network deployments. Safety, confidentiality, data theft/privacy, brand reputation, revenue protection is important for edge deployments.

KeyScaler Edge is the first device identity centric IAM to address the complex end-to-end challenges of IoT security lifecycle management at the Edge. It is a lightweight version of KeyScaler that is created specifically for Edge nodes, with the ability to register, authenticate, and provision certificates and tokens to devices in the local network, independent of an available internet connection.