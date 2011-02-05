Device Authority launches KeyScaler for Azure Sphere in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority announced KeyScaler for Azure Sphere in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure .

Azure Sphere brings together Microsoft’s expertise in cloud, software and silicon to provide a security foundation and connectivity to create intelligent secure products and accelerate the adoption of IoT at scale. Device Authority’s KeyScaler for Azure Sphere software platform has the ability to leverage this initial security foundation by enabling Azure Sphere devices to connect to KeyScaler and provide them with operational certificates to automate and secure device enrolment to the Azure IoT platform.

Device Authority continues to see an increase in the demand for security and management integrations with Microsoft Azure when customers are building and deploying their IoT strategy. KeyScaler for Azure Sphere has the required functionality to automate certificate management for Azure Sphere devices. These devices need to connect to different constituents including Microsoft and non-Microsoft assets in operations. KeyScaler is a key component in this ecosystem to extend the trust and automation and if required can support certificate based authentication for any addtional IOT applications.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform with full functionality is already available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which integrates with a variety of other Azure products and services, including:

• Azure IoT Central

• Azure Device Provisioning Service

• Azure IoT Hub

• Azure IoT Edge Gateway

• Azure Key Vault

• Microsoft Active Directory

• Microsoft Active Directory Certificate Services

• Azure Event Hub Data Privacy

• Windows Credential Manager

The above integration connectors provide a plethora of benefits, including enhanced security, accelerated deployment, flexible integration and extended support.