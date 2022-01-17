Device Authority and Trusted Objects announce end-to-end software security solution for all Edge IoT devices

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority and Trusted Objects announced their integration between TO-protect software root-of-trust (RoT) and KeyScaler IoT platform. Last year Trusted Objects joined the KeyScaler Ready program which enabled both teams to work closely together to provide a combined solution for IoT Edge devices.

IoT security solutions must be adapted to manage connected device constraints, including limited computing capabilities, lower cost, power consumption and scalability. Trusted Objects’ TO-protect RoT is based on state-of-the-art technologies to protect IoT devices, including innovative embedded secure libraries for generic microcontrollers. TO-protect offers a lower cost alternative to a Secure Element or TPM, enabling:

• Easy to integrate on-device software RoT

• Prevention against logical and physical security attacks on IoT devices exposed to threats

• Pre-validated SDKs to work alongside various chipset families

• Fully integrated in several IoT chains to achieve a Chain of Trust

• Compatible with existing hardware (no redesign / no impact on the BOM),

• Easy security retrofit for devices already in the field with MCU FOTA (Firmware-Over-The-Air).

Integrating TO-protect with KeyScaler enables full end to end Security Life Cycle management from Edge to Enterprise into any IoT Cloud application e.g. Microsoft Azure, Avnet IoTConnect, AWS, Ericsson, PTC ThingWorx, Google. Utilizing a software RoT in IoT deployments meets the needs for robust device security, at the same time providing scalability to meet the needs of new and legacy device deployments. This software model works incredibly well for distributors such as Avnet, who can provide device software “SKUs” for OEMs and enable Security Lifecycle Management into the Avnet IoTConnect platform, and at the same time saving the customer BOM cost and potential redesigns.