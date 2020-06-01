Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure AD Single Sign On and New Connector for Automotive

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority, a specialize in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced is latest KeyScaler software release which includes support for Microsoft Azure AD Single Sign-On (SSO) and a new connector for Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud.

Device Authority regularly develops new features for KeyScaler, its leading IoT security platform, which enhances the value for Microsoft Azure and their customers deploying IoT projects. This week’s new development is a feature for Azure AD Single Sign-On (SSO), which allows KeyScaler to use Azure AD accounts to authenticate users to the KeyScaler Control Panel. This empowers enterprises to utilize their existing Azure user logins, to further leverage their investment in Azure cloud, and also helps to simplify the administrative user management for KeyScaler.

Organizations can benefit from using Azure group policy to assign access to the KeyScaler Control Panel, which is more intuitive for operations teams. They can continue to enforce their existing Azure user authentication standards by policy, such as requiring two factor authentication.

IoT is transforming and disrupting the automotive industry and ultimately changing the way drivers interact with their cars. Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud (CVC) provides scalability, security and flexibility for the global automotive industry when connecting products and services.

Leveraging Enhanced Platform Integration Connector (EPIC) technology, Device Authority continues to innovate their KeyScaler platform for seamless integration with the leading IoT ecosystem providers. Device Authority has developed a new connector with Ericsson’s CVC as customers require an end-to-end solution to manage their security operations for connected vehicles. KeyScaler reduces complexities and risk through automation for device registration, onboarding, provisioning and management of credentials. These security enhancements prevent the cloning of devices, and also provides secure soft storage to protect keys.