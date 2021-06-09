Demand for Container Security Scanning Soars with Surge in Cyber-attacks Worldwide, Reveals Fact.MR

June 2021 by Fact.MR

As per a new report published by an ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm, the global container security scanning market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. There has been significant growth in the number of applications that enable ease of access of various Internet-based services. However, it has also led to a surge in the number of cyber-attacks, consequently leading application owners to lose millions of dollars every year. Container security scanning has emerged as a potential solution to safeguard organizations against such attacks.

Due to growing number of cyber-attacks and hacking of confidential information, container security scanning was introduced in order to prevent and reduce related security issues. A container is a process that runs on the host and isolates the system from other processes.

Additionally, containers offer operating level system virtualization for applications to run in a constrained environment. Container security scanning was first introduced in 2016 in order to offer systems that can easily develop whole application packages at one go, using less resources. Soon after that, in 2017, it became popular with many software companies entering the market. It is projected that by 2030, more than 70% of organizations will be running more than two containerized applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• In 2020, North America and Europe together generated around 63% of global container security scanning revenue.

• Single node cluster of container security scanning accounted for over 65% of the global market in 2020.

• Based on deployment, container security deployed on the cloud is anticipated to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn.

• Revenue through large enterprises is expected to increase by 213 BPS during 2021 - 2031.

• With nearly a quarter share, the healthcare vertical is expected to be the largest revenue generating sector for container security scanning.

• Tier-1 companies such as IBM, Alphabet, and Microsoft, together accounted for around 78% share in the container security scanning market in 2020.

“Several cloud service providers are partnering with container security scanning companies to provide better protection and reduce customer concerns on security-related issues. This will lead to increasing adoption of container security across various industries.” says a Senior Research Analyst. Winning Strategy

In the past, most DDoS attacks were focused on the network layer, owing to volumetric attacks with massive amount of resources that were needed to bring down the server. However, when these targets are captured around the application layers, container security systems are used in order to offer security options.

Recent success of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation services has contributed to generating more revenue from the container security market. It helps in measuring a network that is targeted in an attack.