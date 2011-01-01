Delphix announced the availability of the Delphix Data Vault

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Delphix announced the availability of the Delphix Data Vault, a ransomware-specific capability that boosts the Delphix platform’s data isolation capabilities and strengthens data protection for enterprises. The new capability enables Delphix engines to be configured as data vaults that isolate good data in a tamper-proof, read-only repository, preventing retention policies from being manipulated and snapshots from being deleted. This eliminates the risk of compromised insider identities being used to delete protected data in concert with a ransomware attack.

Enterprise applications and databases contain business-critical data, which make them high-value targets for ransomware attacks. Down-time of mission-critical data often results in lost revenue. Recent attacks on Colonial Pipeline in the U.S. and Ireland’s health service’s IT systems have heightened the awareness of ransomware risk.

The Delphix Data Platform is built on a scale-out engine architecture, with data engines that can be deployed on-prem, across network security zones, data centers, or multi-cloud environments. With flexible, cross-cloud replication configurations, Delphix can isolate data and provide a highly secure network implementation as well as advanced security for identity and controls to prevent data loss and tampering.