Delphix Data Control Tower Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Delphix announced that it has successfully completed a Type 1 System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination for the Delphix Data Control Tower (DCT). The examination, conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC (Schellman), found that Delphix has suitably designed controls to meet the SOC 2 criteria for the Security, Availability and Confidentiality Trust Services Categories as of July 31, 2021.

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that opine on controls at an organization relevant to the security, availability, and confidentiality of the system or services. Type 1 reports attest to the design and implementation of an organization’s controls as of a review date.

The Delphix Data Control Tower provides a single API endpoint enabling teams to automate a range of complex, critical data operations, including centrally managing enterprise application data with a SaaS interface, rapidly delivering test data through APIs, and finding and masking sensitive data for compliant test environments to safely automate CI/CD pipelines. The company has built a robust control framework to meet the security, availability, and confidentiality commitments made to customers.

Earlier this year, the company announced that the Delphix DevOps Data Platform had achieved SAP certified integration with SAP NetWeaver® and SAP S/4HANA®. It also released new data compliance capabilities that help Salesforce customers unlock the strategic value of Salesforce® data while maintaining data privacy compliance.