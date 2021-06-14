Delphix Appoints Steve Barrett as Senior Vice President of International Operations

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Delphix announced the appointment of Steve Barrett as Senior Vice President of International Operations. Based in the UK, Barrett will be responsible for leading revenue operations for both EMEA and APJ.

Barrett brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software and SaaS companies. He joins Delphix from PagerDuty where he led the European business from early stages to post IPO as Vice President of EMEA. Under his leadership, which included the UK, Nordics, Benelux, France, Spain, DACH, Italy, Eastern Europe and Middle East Africa, EMEA became the top-performing and fastest-growing revenue operation globally. Prior to PagerDuty, Barrett served as Regional Vice President of the UK for Demandware, a Salesforce company. He has also held senior leadership positions at EMC and Bottomline Technologies.

Barrett becomes the latest in a series of impressive appointments for Delphix, following the news that HashiCorp CEO, David McJannett, has joined its Board of Directors. Earlier this year, the company also announced its annual growth rate grew by over 85% for the fiscal year ending January 2021 compared to the prior year, pushing it into non-GAAP profitability. Delphix also achieved a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89 during the fiscal year ending January 2021. Its customers now include 24 of the Fortune 100 companies, six of the top 10 banks in North America, five of the top 10 telecoms players in the world, 60 insurance and health insurance providers, and 25 major retailers.