Delphix Appoints Pritesh Parekh as Chief Trust & Security Officer, VP of Engineering

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Delphix announced the appointment of Pritesh Parekh as its Chief Trust & Security Officer, and VP of Engineering. Based in Silicon Valley, Parekh will be responsible for DevOps, trust, security, and QA in engineering.

Parekh brings nearly two decades of experience building enterprise security programs and more than a decade of experience leading security for cloud platforms. A recognized thought leader in security and privacy, his areas of expertise include cloud security, IoT security, DevSecOps, compliance, security architecture, and risk management.

He was most recently the Chief Trust & Security Officer, VP of Engineering at Virtustream, a Dell Technologies business. At Virtustream, he led engineering and service delivery for Trust products, and led security, compliance, and privacy for all of Virtustream. Prior to that, he led worldwide security and compliance for Zuora and ServiceNow. Parekh was named North America Information Security Executive of the Year in 2017 by Tech Exec Networks (T.E.N.) in the Financial Services category.

Parekh becomes the latest in a series of impressive appointments for Delphix, following the news that HashiCorp CEO, David McJannett, has joined its Board of Directors, Tammi Warfield joined as SVP of Customer Success, and Steve Barrett joined as SVP of International Operations.

Earlier this year, the company announced the availability of the Delphix Data Vault, which leverages the power of DevOps to solve the ransomware challenge. It also announced the availability of a new integration with Salesforce that allowed companies to unlock the strategic value of Salesforce® data while maintaining compliance with data privacy regulations.