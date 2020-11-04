Deloitte and AlgoSec Partner to Establish a Joint Network Protection Transformation Solution for Enterprises

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

The EMEA Telecom Engineering Centre of Excellence (TEE) of Deloitte (located in Portugal) and AlgoSec, a provider of business-driven network security management solutions, have entered into an alliance to establish a network protection transformation offer to safeguard clients against complex threats and attacks.

The combined team will deliver, operate, and maintain a network protection offer with joint functions managed between Deloitte and AlgoSec. Deloitte TEE will focus on delivering business process transformation capabilities, business and technical advisory and project management to ensure reliability and sustainability on the proposed capabilities, while AlgoSec will provide technical support to customize, deploy and operate the tool to accelerate and automate the network security management, and ensure the offer is aligned with the business’ requirements.

The Deloitte and AlgoSec joint offering provides a business-centric approach to network security management across the entire hybrid and multi-vendor environment. The solution offers comprehensive visibility across the network security environment and business applications, agile and secure policy change management via zero touch automation, and continuous compliance assurance. The offering also includes a Network Security Hardening Service, which begins to understand the Client’s network level of exposure, current vulnerabilities and the potential impact of network threats, before performing a transformation strategy to strengthen current capabilities and remediate network risks and vulnerabilities, followed by a Network Security Managed Service to monitor and guarantee long-term sustainability. Deloitte TEE will also become a reselling partner to support AlgoSec in the global market, using a structured offer model with advantages for the partnership and the client.