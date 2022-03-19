Dell’Oro Group: SASE Alters Market Landscape with 37 Percent Growth in 2021

March 2022 by Dell’Oro Group

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the convergence of WAN enterprise networking and security fueled strong growth in SASE related networking and security technologies.

“The pandemic made remote work and cloud-based applications necessary, and by doing so, accelerated the obsolescence of the classic hub-and-spoke networking model,” said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group. “Rather than thinking of networking and security as separate problems to solve, they are now being thought of as a continuum and driving together cloud-friendly networking and security technologies into SASE,” added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 Network Security Quarterly Report:

Over 30 vendors compete in the SASE market, but the top ten took in nearly 80 percent of the revenue.

Full-year 2021 market revenue for SASE networking consisting of SD-WAN technologies exceeded $2 billion.

Full-year 2021 market revenue for SASE security consisting of Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, Zero Trust Network Architecture technologies surpassed $2 billion.

Unified SASE–a subset of the total SASE market consisting of solutions that implement SASE networking and security as an integrated platform–grew nearly 50 percent year-over-year for full-year 2021.

Firewall revenue rebounded in 2021 by rising 13 percent and set a new record exceeding $10 billion for the first time.

About the Report

The Dell’Oro Group Network Security Report includes manufacturers’ revenue covering the Firewall, SWG, Email Security, WAF, and ADC product segments. In addition, starting in 4Q 2021, the report includes SASE vendor share. The report also splits many segments by form factor: physical appliance, virtual appliance, and SaaS.