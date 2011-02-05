Deep Instinct Welcomes Two New Cybersecurity Experts to Executive Leadership Team

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Deep Instinct announced the addition of two recognized security experts to its executive leadership team. Yariv Fishman joins as Vice President of Product, and Ofir Arkin joins as Vice President of Research & Development (R&D) to help the company further develop its technology roadmap for 2022 and beyond.

As the VP of Product, Fishman is responsible for driving Deep Instinct’s product strategy, vision and roadmap execution towards market leadership across a number of cyber domains ranging from Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) to Cloud Security.

Fishman brings more than 20 years of leadership experience specifically focused on cybersecurity. Prior to joining Deep Instinct, Fishman held leadership positions at Microsoft, where he led the Cloud App Security product portfolio, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, and initiated the global MSSP and security partner program for Azure Security. Prior to Microsoft, Fishman was Head of Product Management for Cloud Security at Check Point, leading the Cloud Guard product portfolio. He also initiated and lead SanDisk’s Enterprise Security products, protecting and managing removable storage.

As the new VP of R&D, Arkin will be responsible for the delivery of Deep Instinct’s product and platform vision to market. Arkin brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in cybersecurity. He has a strong reputation for bringing cutting edge technologies to market, in which several of these have been industry firsts.

Prior to joining Deep Instinct, Arkin’s career has previously bridged academia, consulting, and executive management positions. Most recently, Arkin spent more than three years at Forcepoint, where he was the Vice President and General Manager of the User and Data Protection business unit. Before Forcepoint, Arkin was VP of Security for Mellanox Technologies and held various roles within McAfee (Intel Security), such as VP Global Chief Architect and VP & CTO of the Security Management Business Unit. He was also the Founder and CTO of Insightix, which McAfee acquired in 2012.