Deep Instinct Unveils First Annual Voice of SecOps Report

June 2021 by Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct launched its Voice of SecOps Report. This marks the first annual report to highlight current and emerging threats, the impact these have on the day-to-day lives of SecOps professionals, and how automation will play a significant role moving forward. In Deep Instinct’s new survey of 600 IT and cybersecurity professionals, more than half of the survey respondents noted ransomware or zero-day attacks as the biggest threats to their organisation.

From the Irish Health service attack to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, ransomware has cemented its status as a global concern. According to 64 percent of respondents, this is because humans are unable to keep up with the exponential cadence of cybersecurity threats. This reality is compounded by the fact that respondents state they spend about 10 hours a week assessing false positive alerts, and 69 percent of respondents agreed that low staff morale could result from alert fatigue due to the overwhelming volume of false positives. And 80 percent of respondents say time not absorbed there is spent addressing time-consuming security patches and updates to ensure solutions remain effective.

“Recent major events have placed a heightened priority on security, but these threats have long deserved the attention they’re just now getting on a global level. As we work to implement a stronger layer of defense, it will be just as important to protect the hard-working employees that sit in the SOC as it is to secure the business,” said Guy Caspi, CEO of Deep Instinct. “The results of this report shed light on the exhausting challenges that today’s security operations teams face on a daily basis. Recognising the need for a new approach, we set out to provide the relief that teams desperately need.”

Through the lens of SecOps teams on the front lines, this report explores strategic threats, overarching priorities and day-to-day challenges that often go unheard. To that end, other key findings from UK respondents reveal a deep-seated concern about the dangers posed by AI falling into the hands of malicious adversaries and the majority believe that paying ransom demands should be made illegal:

• 78 percent of respondents are concerned that cyber adversaries will develop and deploy AI to cause a global cyber incident in the next 12 months

• 66 percent believe that paying the ransom should be made illegal

• 63 percent believe that the level of disruptive innovation in cybersecurity has increased

• Just 38 percent would definitely repurchase their existing end point detection and response solution

Deep Learning Offers a New Path Forward

Organisations across industries are in need of reliable, automated, and timely protection that prevents damage from being done, and saves organisations valuable time and money. According to 86 percent of respondents, the tools driven by data science (AI/Machine Learning/Deep Learning) will make a significant impact in preventing unknown threats and reducing false positives. Taking it a step further, nearly 3/4 of respondents agree that automation of cybersecurity is the only way their company can address cyber threats.

The Deep Instinct’s Voice of SecOps Report provides insight from 600 IT professionals, including 300 CISOs spread across multiple verticals and geographies.