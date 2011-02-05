Deep Instinct Launches a combined ransomware and low false-positive warranty

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Deep Instinct is announcing a combined ransomware and low false-positive warranty. This industry-first offers up to two million pounds of compensation should customers using their software experience a ransomware attack or more than 0.1% of false positive alerts, where the software incorrectly categorises benign files as malware.

The news comes as the volume of ransomware attacks has tripled over the last year and several high profile attacks on the Irish Health Service and Colonial Pipeline have intensified the debate over making the payment of ransoms illegal, as well as raising questions on whether cyber insurers are fanning the flames of ransomware by paying ransom demands to cybercriminals. In a survey of 100 UK cybersecurity professionals commissioned by Deep Instinct, 66 percent declared themselves to be in favour of making the payment of ransoms illegal.

Deep Instinct’s ransomware warranty has received an enthusiastic response from the industry as its terms explicitly exclude paying the ransom, focusing instead on covering the costs incurred in recovering from a ransomware attack. The false positive warranty is an industry first, guaranteeing that customers using the deep learning software will experience a rate of alerts below 0.1%, compared to an industry average of 26%. The warranty offers security professionals the peace-of-mind of knowing that if the product does not deliver against its promise of stopping ransomware attacks or reducing the level of false-positive alerts below 0.1% then it will reimburse their customers.