Dave Gerry, CEO, Bugcrowd: Security Trends and Predictions for 2023

December 2022 by Dave Gerry, CEO, Bugcrowd

The Shift to Continuous Pentesting Will Only Increase

Over the coming year, we will see an accelerating shift from traditional pentesting to more PenTesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS). Rather than point-in-time assessments, organizations are leveraging pentesting as an important tool in their risk and security program, rather than a necessary-evil to maintain compliance with internal or external requirements. By completing incremental testing on the application, security organizations can gain current and ongoing visibility into the security posture of the application as the smaller scope allows for faster testing turnaround. This enables security organizations to receive real-time information into the current security posture of the application, network, or infrastructure.

A Growing Need for Security Vendor Consolidation

For the past few years, the industry has seen an incredible amount of M&A consolidation. As a result, security organizations are looking internally for ways to leverage existing tool sets or upgrade existing tool sets versus adding to their ever-growing technology stack. This growing need for security vendor consolidation will continue to be driven by both the cost of the security products and the limited internal resources to effectively operate the products.

Cybersecurity talent gap is a training problem, not a people problem

For years, we’ve been led to believe there is a significant gap between the number of open jobs and qualified candidates to fill those jobs. While this is partially true, it doesn’t provide a true view into the current state of the market.

Organisations need to continue to expand their recruiting pool, account for the bias that can currently exist in cyber-recruiting, and provide in-depth training via apprenticeships, internships and on-the-job training, to help create the next generation of cyber-talent.

It’s also important to find talent from non-traditional and diverse backgrounds, provide them with the necessary training and enablement, pay them well with additional equity incentives, and empower them to do what needs to be done.

Additionally, this provides the opportunity for folks from diverse backgrounds, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to receive formal training, to break into the cybersecurity industry providing income, career and wealth-creation opportunities that they otherwise may not have access to.