Datamount and IFS sign new partnership agreement

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

IFS and enterprise cloud service provider Datamount have entered into a strategic channel partnership to serve joint customers in Oman and the Middle East.

Since 2018, Datamount has been enabling and guiding customers on their digital transformation journeys. Working with some of the most reputable brands in Oman, Datamount’s extensive market and industry knowledge have allowed them to rapidly grow over the past few years.

One of the key factors in the decision to establish the partnership between IFS and Datamount was their shared passion for providing products and services tailored for the specific industry needs of their customers.