Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Datamount and IFS sign new partnership agreement

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

IFS and enterprise cloud service provider Datamount have entered into a strategic channel partnership to serve joint customers in Oman and the Middle East.

Since 2018, Datamount has been enabling and guiding customers on their digital transformation journeys. Working with some of the most reputable brands in Oman, Datamount’s extensive market and industry knowledge have allowed them to rapidly grow over the past few years.

One of the key factors in the decision to establish the partnership between IFS and Datamount was their shared passion for providing products and services tailored for the specific industry needs of their customers.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 