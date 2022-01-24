Databarracks launch Digital scheme

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

The scheme provides businesses with discounts of up to £5,000 on approved Digital Accounting and Customer Relations Management (CRM) software

The Help to Grow: Digital scheme has now launched to support smaller businesses in adopting digital technologies. Databarracks provided DevOps expertise and consulting to help build the infrastructure for the scheme.

Eligible businesses can now receive discounts of up to £5,000 off the retail price of approved Digital Accounting and CRM software from leading technology suppliers.

The Help to Grow: Digital scheme is delivered through a new online platform aiding SMEs in comparing, selecting and using digital technologies to help them grow.

At the launch of the scheme, The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating jobs and prosperity across the UK…Help to Grow: Digital will help them to grow and flourish by adopting new technologies that are proven to improve processes and boost productivity, levelling up their digital technology and skills.”