Databac Connect: a new, cloud-based platform for mobile credentials

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

ID solutions provider and card manufacturer Databac embraces digital transformation in identification with the launch of Databac Connect. The cloud-based platform offers a secure solution to issue and manage virtual ID cards for identification, access control, vending and other applications.

owered by technology partner any2any, Databac Connect combines security with ultra-convenience, for an end user experience that is entirely intuitive. Once enrolled on the system via the LOOP app, users use their mobile phones in the same way as physical ID cards. As a SaaS solution, implementation is instant, offering ease of use, automatic upgrades, support and maintenance, and full scalability. LOOP can be custom-developed for systems integrators and large, multi-site and multi-tenant companies.

Digital credentials use mobile-enabled digital keys, certified identity validation and biometric security (facial or fingerprint) for secure authentication. They can incorporate LEGIC, Mifare and DESFire technologies, and can be paired with physical cards for hybrid, ‘phygital’ identification.

“The potential and sheer convenience of cloud-based identification will drive adoption of mobile credentials, or ‘virtual wallets’. We see this as complementing physical ID cards, which offer visible security, particularly in non-cloud environments, like prisons or hospitals,” said Databac CEO Charles Balcomb. “Databac Connect forms the basis of our digital strategy, on which we will build our growing range of cloud solutions, as we support our clients on their own digital transformation journey.”

Databac offers the full complement of hardware, software, consumables and services to enable hybrid or digital credentials for identification, visitor management, access control and vending. Its range of connected solutions also includes Unif.id movement intelligence (smart buildings), Forge visitor management, CardExchange Cloud Suite and the latest cloud-enabled printers and readers from Matica, Entrust Datacard and Third Millennium, as well as Databac’s own, entry-level DC1 Bluetooth reader, which makes cloud-based access control accessible to all.