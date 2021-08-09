DataVisor Named Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

DataVisor was named a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide ™ for Online Fraud Detection, published July 12, 2021. According to the report, Representative Vendors represent “what is core in the market, what extends it and what will transform it.” Gartner also recognized DataVisor’s investment in device ID capabilities.

In its latest Market Guide, Gartner shares findings and recommendations for effective online fraud detection (OFD) in 2021. To determine the top Representative Vendors in the OFD space, Gartner evaluated market players for their innovative capabilities and forward-looking product strategy, as well as how many inquiries Gartner has received about the vendor for digital fraud use cases, and whether vendors represented particular market segments or geographic regions. With its comprehensive, AI-driven SaaS-based platform and deep expertise in the Financial Services industry, DataVisor met all of the requirements.

In the guide, Gartner advises security and risk management leaders to look to improve the ROI of their OFD tools by implementing a comprehensive risk management strategy and capabilities that support identity proofing and authentication use cases. They also recommend choosing a vendor who can deliver value across a range of capabilities and reduce deployment times and operational costs in banking use cases through SaaS-based transaction monitoring.

DataVisor’s comprehensive platform takes a multilayered approach to protect against financial fraud across the entire customer account lifecycle. DataVisor customers have been able to detect as much as 20% more fraud with 95% accuracy, while removing friction from the customer experience and increasing operational efficiency by up to 5X.

