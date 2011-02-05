DataQube Global partners with cyber security experts KryptoKloud Ltd

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

DataQube Global Ltd, developer of a breakthrough, 5G-ready edge data centre system, has teamed up with KryptoKloud Ltd, an award-winning cyber intelligence and MSSP provider, to safeguard its invaluable edge computing assets against cybercrime. The collaboration assures heightened protection for the already robust DataQube units by delivering around the clock detection and response monitoring capabilities that can be managed locally or centrally via an intuitive and resilient interface.

By incorporating KryptoKloud’s next-generation security monitoring tools (which leverage darknet intelligence) into DataQube’s core infrastructure, all data communication is dynamically monitored 24x7 to proactively identify possible security breaches. If any malicious activity is detected, an alert is triggered, together with a comprehensive escalation process for damage limitation and control.

In addition to providing around the clock monitoring and cyber security defence, KryptoKloud is supporting DataQube in setting up its own Network Operations Centre (NOC) and a Security Operation Centre (SOC) at the company’s campus in Cambridge to ensure the highest levels of protection are maintained. Both facilities will be operated by a team of highly trained security professionals employed by DataQube.

DataQube has recently deployed a fully operational unit at its campus in Cambridge. Contact the company today to see how this novel solution addresses edge computing challenges through a series of practical demonstrations.