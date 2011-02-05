Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

DataQube Global partners with cyber security experts KryptoKloud Ltd

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

DataQube Global Ltd, developer of a breakthrough, 5G-ready edge data centre system, has teamed up with KryptoKloud Ltd, an award-winning cyber intelligence and MSSP provider, to safeguard its invaluable edge computing assets against cybercrime. The collaboration assures heightened protection for the already robust DataQube units by delivering around the clock detection and response monitoring capabilities that can be managed locally or centrally via an intuitive and resilient interface.

By incorporating KryptoKloud’s next-generation security monitoring tools (which leverage darknet intelligence) into DataQube’s core infrastructure, all data communication is dynamically monitored 24x7 to proactively identify possible security breaches. If any malicious activity is detected, an alert is triggered, together with a comprehensive escalation process for damage limitation and control.

In addition to providing around the clock monitoring and cyber security defence, KryptoKloud is supporting DataQube in setting up its own Network Operations Centre (NOC) and a Security Operation Centre (SOC) at the company’s campus in Cambridge to ensure the highest levels of protection are maintained. Both facilities will be operated by a team of highly trained security professionals employed by DataQube.

DataQube has recently deployed a fully operational unit at its campus in Cambridge. Contact the company today to see how this novel solution addresses edge computing challenges through a series of practical demonstrations.




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 