DataCore Acquires MayaData

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

The move follows a joint venture between the two companies in January 2020 that included funding, technology licensing, transfer of the DataCore container team to MayaData, and seats on the board of directors for DataCore’s CEO and primary investors. Today, MayaData and its entire San Jose, CA based team become part of DataCore.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

As more container workloads enter production, Container-Attached Storage has generated an interest for solving the problems of storage persistence, portability and performance that remain with container native approaches. OpenEBS is a Kubernetes-native Container Attached Storage solution that has generated enthusiasm among the cloud community and was adopted as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) initiative shortly thereafter its version 1.0 release.

Since then, the OpenEBS platform has seen adoption and rapid advancements in capabilities including MayaStor, the super-high-performance engine. The CNCF 2020 Survey cites OpenEBS as the #1 cloud-native storage software used in production. At the end of 3Q, OpenEBS has over 600,000 pulls per week – which represents 300% growth in 8 months – and was the top ranked container native storage solution being used or evaluated in a recent ad hoc Kubernetes developer poll. DataCore will continue to support and invest in OpenEBS and the community around it, as it accelerates product development and go to market activities.

With over half of IT organizations deploying containers in production, the 2 companies’ offerings now can help medium and large enterprises to simplify container technology with storage that’s purpose built for the scalability, availability, manageability, and security workload requirements of cloud-native container-based applications.

At the same time, DataCore can provide a one-stop shop resource for enterprise software-defined storage needs including block, file, and object storage. MayaData will benefit from DataCore’s engineering expertise, IP and patent portfolio, go to-market muscle, support organization, and relationships with DataCore’s channel.

In early 2019 DataCore became one of the first companies to offer a CSI interface for SDS, as the company recognized the importance of containers in the future, and the value of standardizing on a community-led interface like CSI. IT organizations that prefer to support container-based workloads with their existing infrastructure can do so with the CSI interface for SANsymphony. Alternately, cloud-native teams that prefer a native storage interface in the container stack will find ant option in OpenEBS.

MayaData’s production customers include Bloomberg, Flipkart, Optoro. Its platform makes it simple to achieve availability, security, and scalability for enterprise-grade container workloads with workload-specific storage and increasing granularity and control. Backed by portability across clouds and hybrid environments with its OpenEBS deployments, MayaData users can run production applications on a container stack and gain performance and streamlined management at scale, backed by 24/7 support. With the addition of DataCore’s storage solutions, optimizations for NVMe, and tuning, MayaData customers can run stateful workloads on Kubernetes, move faster and save on IT costs.