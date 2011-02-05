Data Privacy Day over: Tips from cybersecurity expert

January 2020 by David Emm, principal security researcher au sein de l’équipe du GReAT (Global Research & Analysis Team) chez Kaspersky Lab

Data Privacy Day serves as a timely reminder about the volume of data we willingly and unintentionally share online. It’s no wonder that people feel totally overwhelmed by the thought of trying to maintain an effective level of data privacy in todays connected world. Whilst the perception of privacy is different for everyone, there are very real consequences associated with personal data being misused, shared carelessly or falling into the wrong hands.

From financial through to emotional consequences, the misuse of online data can be far reaching and the effects felt for many years, and online privacy breaches are very real. Kaspersky’s research shows that over a quarter (26%) of people have had their private data accessed by someone without their consent – rising to almost a third (31%) of 16-24 year olds. For 24% of these people, their private or secret data was stolen and abused. Almost half (46%) had their private data accessed via online accounts without their permission.

Many people don’t know the risks they face online – or the value of their personal details. But the good news is that taking control of your personal information and regaining a sense of privacy is easier than people think.

We need to ensure that we’re doing all we can to protect this data. Kaspersky encourages online users follow these simple steps to keeping their digital information private:

1. Secure all devices you use for online transactions – banking, shopping, socialising, – by using Internet security and by applying patches to your operating system and applications in time.

2. Use a unique, complex password for all your online accounts, and consider using a password manager to make this easier.

3. Review your privacy and security settings carefully and limit what can be seen and shared.

4. Disable apps and features unless you’re using them.

5. Disable tracking services and location services unless you’re specifically using them, and configure your browser to clear cookies regularly.

6. Use services such as “Have I Been Pwned” to see if the login credentials for any of your digital accounts have been compromised.