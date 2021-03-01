Data Center Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2025

March 2021 by research and markets

The data center cooling market is projected to grow from USD 9,425 million in 2020 to USD 15,669 million by 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025. The major reasons for the growth of the data center cooling market include improving efficiency in data centers, rising spending on data centers, significant growth in the number of data centers and their power density, increasing demand for cost-effective data center solutions, and the rising significance of eco-friendly data center solutions. These factors are responsible for driving the demand for the data center cooling market.

The services component segment of the data center cooling market is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the global data center cooling market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The services associated with data center cooling, such as consulting, installation & deployment, and maintenance & support, are expected to witness increasing demand from users.

Liquid cooling systems are estimated to witness the highest growth in data center cooling market, in by solution segment during the forecast period By solution, the liquid cooling systems segment is projected to record the highest growth in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The high growth of the liquid cooling systems solution segment is majorly attributed to their advantages over air cooled systems. The liquid cooling systems offer benefits such as cooling at a reduced energy cost as compared to air cooling systems along with lower the noise levels originating from equipment such as fans in the air cooling systems.

Maintenance & support segment is estimated to witness the highest growth in data center cooling market, in by services segment during the forecast period By services, maintenance & support segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. Factors such as the risk associated with data center failure supports the regular preventive maintenance of the cooling infrastructure in data centers. Also, preventive maintenance can help identify systems at risk of failure, preventing downtime and reducing maintenance costs, as well as maximizing product life.

ROW/Rack-based cooling is estimated to grow with the highest growth in the data center cooling market, in by type of cooling segment during the forecast period.

By type of cooling, the row/rack-based cooling segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The row/rack-based cooling helps in reducing the airflow path length in data centers. This in turn not only reduces the power required for cooling but also reduces wastage, thereby increasing the cooling efficiency. These solutions are applied in data centers of all sizes, where cooling is required for standalone and high-density servers.

Mid-sized data center is estimated to register the highest growth in data center cooling market, in by data center type segment during the forecast period By data center type, the mid-sized data center segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The data center cooling solutions for mid-sized data centers provided by major players enable facility owners to start with low-density data centers and, later, scale up to high density as and when required. This advantage, coupled with the exponential growth in the number of organizations using data centers to store mission-critical data, is expected to drive the adoption of data center cooling solutions in mid-sized data centers in the future.

Government & defense is projected to grow with the highest growth in data center cooling market, in by industry segment during the forecast period By industry, the government & defense segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the global data center cooling market, from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as, the focus on digitization of information by governments worldwide along with increased investment from the defense sector to broaden and strengthen its existing IT infrastructure, are driving the demand for high-performance data centers that require high server densities.

Asia Pacific data center cooling market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for data center cooling during the forecast period. Factors like The growing demand for data center cooling is primarily driven by increasing public and private sector investments in projects catering to sectors such as banking, telecom, and government. Also, factors like the growing IT and digital commerce sectors are expected to increase the data traffic in the region, in turn propelling the growth of the data center cooling market during the forecast period.

The data center cooling market report is dominated by players, such as Asetek (Denmark), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Coolcentric (US), AdaptivCOOL (US), Airedale International (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Black Box Corporation (US), and Munters Group AB (Sweden).

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the data center cooling market based on component, solution, services, type of cooling, data center type, industry, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key data center cooling solution providers/manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as new product launches, partnerships, and agreements, undertaken by them in the market.