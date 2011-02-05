Data#3 Partners with SecurityHQ to Expand its Managed Security Services

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Data#3 announced that it has partnered with global provider, SecurityHQ, to expand its Managed Security services. Data#3’s new Managed Security service adopts a practical and customer-first approach that provides the opportunity to access to the people, processes and technology needed to proactively detect and remediate sophisticated threats, violations and incidents.

Leveraging a new security operations centre (SOC) offering, powered by SecurityHQ, Data#3 can now provide customers with the ability to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents. This is achieved through the provision of a 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection and targeted response service.

Data#3 Executive General Manager, Michael Bowser, commented, “Customers have told us for the last seven years that cybersecurity is their number one priority. The SecurityHQ investment is another step toward offering more for our customers and provides them access to a world-class solution.”

By combining the experience of Data#3’s dedicated strategic consulting team and its hands-on cybersecurity specialists, with SecurityHQ’s leading SOC, Data#3 has one of the most comprehensive Managed Security solutions in Australia. It offers superior customer experience and complete operational delivery transparency, with an efficient proactive service to help customers to solve their security challenges.

