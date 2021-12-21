Darwin and Telefónica Tech collaborate on cybersecurity of connected autonomous vehicles

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Communications R&D company Darwin Innovation Group and Telefónica Tech, Telefónica’s digital business unit, have signed a strategic agreement to develop a security solution for connected autonomous vehicles (CAV) with technology that combines satellite and terrestrial channels to achieve greater coverage.

The combination of satellite networks and 5G opens up great possibilities for innovation and, in particular, for the use of autonomous vehicles; and it requires its own security solution, so Telefónica Tech’s capabilities will be key.

As a result of this agreement, Telefónica Tech’s security experts work in coordination with Darwin’s development team to perform penetration tests on Darwin’s technology using their experience and knowledge in order to solve the identified vulnerabilities.

With Telefónica Tech’s help and capabilities, Darwin will be able to ensure that its technology takes cybersecurity into account at the design level and improves identity processes. The resulting cybersecurity shield will span multiple sectors, securing both terrestrial and satellite channels, so that different networks can be used to support each other without compromising security.