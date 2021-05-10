Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust Turns to Cylera to Secure Extensive Healthcare IoT Device Ecosystem

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cylera, the specialize healthcare IoT (HIoT) cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, and The AbedGraham Group, a physician-led global technology group, announced today that Dartford and Gravesham (DGT) NHS Trust has chosen the strategic technology partners to safeguard its medical device and IoT infrastructure.

As one of the key hospital trusts in North Kent, England, DGT provides acute and outpatient services for a local population of 500,000 people. DGT recognised the need to identify and secure against clinical and enterprise IoT cybersecurity risks as top priority. Other more generalist solutions considered could scan networks and inventory devices, but only Cylera and its unique integration with The AbedGraham Group’s clinical risk analysis platform provided the ability to examine and quantify real-time risks to patient safety and clinical services, align with regulatory requirements, and optimise clinical workflows and devices, all in one simplified platform. Through the strategic partnership, The AbedGraham Group’s Clinical Security Analytics Platform, [CCOM2], is seamlessly integrated into Cylera’s MedCommand™ platform.

“Medical devices and IoT devices are critical to our ability to provide the best patient care possible to our local community. Over recent years the broad range of medical devices being networked and integrated with clinical systems has led to a new focus of cyber risk, requiring greater local intelligence and control,” said Neil Perry, Director of Digital Transformation at Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust. “Through Cylera’s patented technologies and integration with AbedGraham’s analytics we are now able to identify cyber risks associated with this foundational approach.”

“Cylera and AbedGraham have been active participants in our journey to secure the devices most critical to our patient care delivery and cybersafety,” said Shaun van Niekerk, Head of IT and Cybersecurity and Joint Chair of NHS Cyber Associates Network. “All NHS hospitals are in a similar situation with the need to accelerate towards the goal of decreasing IoT cyber risk. This unique compilation of technology provides the exceptional capabilities needed to reach this goal.”

[CCOM2] is a first of its kind, cloud based Clinical Security Analytics Platform natively integrated into Cylera MedCommand that analyses and quantifies the clinical risks that stem from IT and IoT endpoints across healthcare networks. From network infrastructure to complex medical devices, [CCOM2] ingests rich data from Cylera and using physician developed algorithms allows assets and vulnerabilities to be ranked for remediation based on tangible threats to patient safety and care delivery.

Purpose-built to solve the complex technological and operational challenges of securing and managing connected medical devices, enterprise IoT and Operational Technology (OT). Cylera’s Healthcare IoT Platform delivers real-time visibility, inventory, operational intelligence, risk and vulnerability analysis, risk mitigation, segmentation, fleet optimisation, and threat detection and response. The platform’s capability is unified through a central management console to streamline operations and provide value across multiple sites and teams.

Cylera is now available in the U.K. through our partner, cybersecurity specialists and solutions provider, Core to Cloud, Ltd., located in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. Learn about this compelling solution for securing IoT and IoMT in this coming webinar with Core to Cloud.