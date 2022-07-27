Daon Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s DaVinci to Provide Best in Class Multi-Factor Authentication

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Daon announced a new integration with Ping Identity leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. This partnership will enable Ping Identity customers a unified identity experience across all engagement channels and throughout all stages of the customer’s identity lifecycle by using Daon’s expansive biometric authentication offering.

Daon joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

The newly available Daon connector for PingOne DaVinci lets customers access Daon IdentityX for multi-factor authentication (MFA). The trigger is an authentication request via a user’s mobile device. The customer can select any of Daon’s biometric modalities to provide them with the required security and user-friendly MFA as part of their omnichannel support.