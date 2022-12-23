Rechercher
Daon IdentityX Integrates With New ForgeRock IDaaS Offering

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Daon announced an expansion to its partnership with ForgeRock. This integration leverages the Daon IdentityX® platform on the new ForgeRock Identity Cloud to provide more secure authentication via Daon device-based biometric technology in conjunction with FIDO standards.

Through this partnership, ForgeRock’s customers will now be able to add Daon’s Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) to any ForgeRock Identity Cloud workflow using its user-friendly, no-code interface. ForgeRock administrators can introduce passwordless MFA into a customer journey in seconds for immediate deployment. Daon, one of the original members of the FIDO Alliance, has added its patented biometric authentication into the FIDO-based specifications. Daon is one of the first identity proofing and authentication vendors to provide this integration into ForgeRock Identity as a Service (IDaaS) cloud platform. It is immediately available on ForgeRock Backstage Marketplace.

In addition to supporting industry-leading biometric MFA for the ForgeRock cloud platform, the Daon IdentityX platform provides seamless, cross-channel, document-based identity proofing to meet the future needs of the ForgeRock user community.


