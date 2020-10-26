Dahua Technology Upgrades Its Open Application Platform

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

DHOP is the company´s key initiative to bring together technology partners, system integrators, resellers and end-users. By opening its hardware devices to 3rd party developers, DHOP allows them to embed smart applications for the security and IoT industry. Information about the developed solutions is made available on the Dahua Application Marketplace. System integrators and end-users can visit the marketplace in search for flexible solutions that adapt to their needs at any given time. It is worth mentioning that, 16 applications have already been uploaded to the application marketplace.

Video analytics solutions at the edge have become of strategic importance for Dahua Technology in the past years. The R&D department has successfully implemented AI functionalities on Dahua cameras, equipped with native VCA solutions. Proof of that know how was this year´s global number 1 ranking in the MIT Scene Parsing Benchmark.

The debut of the platform dates back to 2018. Since then, significant technical adaptations have been made and the camera performances have been optimized. A team of engineers has also managed to enable most of the recent Dahua cameras with 3rd party embedding options and this will be standard in the future. The Belgium based video analytics company ACIC was one of the DHOP partners. Christophe Parisot, Chief Technology Officer of ACIC, looks back on this partnership.