Dahua Technology Supports European Research and Innovation Programme

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology has partnered with the Spanish ITCL Technology Centre for the development of the WorkingAge project. The project studies and promotes healthy habits in working environments focusing on people aged over 45.

WorkingAge is funded by the European Commission with a €4 million budget over 3 years and will run until the beginning of 2022. ITCL is the coordinator of a consortium of 12 partners including University of Cambridge, Telespazio, RWTH University, Politecnico di Milano University, EXUS and the European Emergency Number 112 Association.

ITCL and its partners developed a digital solution called The WorkingAge of Wellbeing (WAOW). The tool uses innovative Human Computer Interaction methods and analyzes three types of working environments: Office, Teleworking and Manufacturing. A sensor system provides workers with assistance in their everyday routine in the form of recommendations, risk avoidance and reminders. Dahua cameras are being deployed for recognition of body postures (ergonomic) and facial expression (emotions), as well as for gesture recognition and face authentication. ITCL’s cybersecurity experts implemented a sophisticated video encryption module ensuring user privacy and compliance with GDPR regulations.

The WorkingAge project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 826232.