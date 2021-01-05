Dahua Technology Obtains ISO/IEC 27701 Certificate from BSI

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Formed in 1901, BSI was the world’s first National Standards Body. Representing UK interests at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the European Standards Organizations (CEN, CENELEC and ETSI), BSI aims help improve the quality and safety of products, services and systems by enabling the creation of standards and encouraging their use.

ISO/IEC 27701 is a privacy extension to the popular ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management and ISO/IEC 27002 Security Controls. As an international management system standard, it provides guidance on the protection of privacy, including how organizations should manage personal information, and assists in demonstrating compliance with privacy regulations around the world. According to the certificate, Dahua Technology operates a Privacy Information Management System which complies with the requirements of ISO/IEC 27701:2019 for the registered scope that is planning, design and development of Dahua Technology’s security surveillance products and associated software platform (including DSS series and ICC series).

With its mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality and Service” to serve its partners and customers around the world.