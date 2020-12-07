Dahua Full-color AI Solution Makes The Night As Colorful As The Day

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

As AI technology is increasingly applied in the security industry, intelligent video analytics has become a sought-after surveillance feature for a variety of scenarios, especially outdoor scenes or environments with extreme low-light condition at night. To satisfy users’ intelligent analysis needs for different targets under low-light conditions, Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, utilizes its sophisticated AI algorithm advantages and combines its full-color performance improvements with high-accuracy detection, target recognition and efficient AI search functionalities, giving birth to its brand new Full-color AI Solution.

Although the industry has adopted infrared（IR）technology to provide high-quality images in dark environments, the black-and-white images captured by traditional IR camera cannot fully display detailed information of targets, such as clothes color, vehicle attributes, etc., making it difficult to collect relevant visual evidence. Also, when integrated with AI, its limitations in color extraction often lead to low detection accuracy. For instance, when a person in black outfit hides behind a tree, IR camera cannot effectively distinguish the monitored target from the background. In addition, IR light can cause overexposure of targets, which can cause missing details for target recognition.

Technological Advantages of Dahua Full-color AI solution Making up for the insufficiency of general IR cameras, the Dahua Full-color AI Solution is equipped with different full-color technologies to capture clear color images even in low-light conditions. It offers vivid image effects similar to daytime in surveillance scenes under low illumination and total-darkness, significantly facilitating the camera’s AI intelligent processing performance.

Compared to traditional IR night vision, Dahua Full-color AI Solution boasts more abundant spectral information collection capabilities, resulting in clearer, more vivid and more complete details of extracted features for comparison. For face recognition, comparing the color images stored in the image library with the black-and-white image of the IR camera produces low matching accuracy. Nevertheless, when compared with the color images captured by the Dahua full-color cameras at night, it provides high algorithm compatibility and high matching accuracy. In addition, its large-aperture lens and high-sensitivity image sensor greatly improve its ability to sense visible light and detect distant targets in the environment. When there are only a few visible light sources such as street lights in the scene, the Dahua full-color camera can still capture good quality images with its powerful low-light capability.

High-accuracy Detection

Thanks to the rich spectral information collection capability of full-color camera, in some scenarios, the target detection rate under full-color mode is higher than those under IR mode, thereby providing early warning to prevent crimes from happening and allowing quick response in time with active deterrence.

Target Recognition

Featuring excellent image effect, the Dahua Full-color AI Solution can realize face recognition and license plate recognition even at night. In places prone to crimes and incidents such as parks or dark alleys, this solution can effectively extract color characteristics as well as details of people and vehicles in the scene, achieving detection/recognition of targets.

Cost-effective AI Search

The clear and detailed color images collected by full-color camera can significantly aid evidence collection and police enforcement. At the same time, it also enables AI search based on attributes of people/vehicles, greatly improving retrieval efficiency and substantially reducing labor costs for users.

Boasting obvious advantages of screen brightness, color restoration and detail effects, the Dahua Full-color AI Solution provides users with 24/7 full-color surveillance while fully utilizing the AI functions of its smart cameras. It can be used in a wide range of low-light scenes such as parking lot, villa, industrial area, park, and other outdoor scenarios at night, achieving almost the same target image effects during the day. It efficiently records evidence and offers convenience in terms of early-warning, deterrence during an event, and post-event management and control.