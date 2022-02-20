DTCP Backed Hunters to Expand in the European Market as the SOC Platform of Choice

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Growth Equity Investor DTCP has partnered with cybersecurity company Hunters to expand its presence in Europe. DTCP recently participated in Hunters’ Series C round of funding, an investment that is a key milestone on the path to the company’s expansion in the European market.

Hunters’ Security Operations Center (SOC) Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to incidents that matter across the entire attack surface of their organizations. Global enterprises, including leading Fortune 500 companies in financial services, media, retail and manufacturing choose Hunters as their main SOC platform, replacing their Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions.

The partnership comes at a time of unprecedented opportunity in the security market: European organizations are migrating to the cloud a significant part of their infrastructure and services; remote work has been incorporated into the lives of millions of Europeans, opening companies and individuals to new security threats; the tighter regulatory framework in the EU requires closer attention of organizations to prevent data breaches - all at times when the threat landscape continues to evolve with advanced ransomware and supply chain attacks. This has created a new paradigm for organizations and their cybersecurity needs.

Last month, Hunters announced a $68 million Series C funding round led by growth equity firm Stripes, with participation from new investors DTCP, Cisco Investments and Databricks, and existing investors YL Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Microsoft’s venture fund M12, U.S. Venture Partners, Blumberg Capital and Snowflake Ventures, which brought the total investment in Hunters to $118 million.