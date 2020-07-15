DORIS Group, AVEVA and Schneider Electric Join Forces to Create Digital Twin Alliance

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

DORIS Group, global Engineering and Project Management company in the energy industry, Schneider Electri and AVEVA have agreed to develop a strategic partnership to deliver Digital Twin technology for the upstream oil and gas markets. These new solutions will support the goals of oil & gas organizations to improve asset performance, increase sustainability and maximize return on capital on projects.

The three companies will combine offerings to bring engineering capabilities, an asset lifecycle software solution and digital specialization in order to create a fully formed digital twin to serve as a backbone for improving performance for the upstream sector. The new solution will:

• Bring new assets on stream faster through the use of cloud-enabled software that improves collaboration and increases engineering efficiencies

• Deliver enhanced safety leading to better business outcomes

• Improve traceability through a single point of accountability

• Enable remote operations and production assurance through a fully functional Living Digital Twin that mirrors all aspects of the operating asset

Partnering to Create a Unique New Offering that Addresses Customer Challenges Oil & Gas owner operators have struggled to go digital due to the lack of a structured offering and orchestration as no single vendor currently delivers what is required to achieve this. Large amounts of data of various types, from different sources is another challenge they face, often leading to data inaccuracy and incompatibility, as well as difficulties in organizing that data and identifying trends.

Similarly, the oil & gas sector is under considerable pressure to quantify, track and reduce CO2 emissions as well as reduce overall pollution – this can be even more difficult with limited monitoring, no established method and no data-driven decision making.

Together, DORIS, AVEVA and Schneider Electric will offer a structured digital and collaborative solution across the lifecycle of projects that will help oil & gas owner operators address many of these challenges.