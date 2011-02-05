DDoS attacks akamai’s comment

June 2020 by Roger Barranco, Vice President of Global Security Operations at Akamai

Targeted DoS attempts are increasing common as hackers know they can create long lasting financial and reputational damage to businesses through this attack method.

With the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in an increased reliance on the internet, companies need to be hyper-alert to the potential impacts of DDoS attacks. During the first week of June 2020, Akamai mitigated a massive DDoS attack against an internet hosting provider, the largest Akamai has ever seen for BPS at 1.44 TBPS.

During the first week of June (2020), Akamai mitigated a massive DDoS attack against an internet hosting provider that was unlike anything Akamai had ever seen. The attack appears to have been a planned and orchestrated effort – and appears that someone was very intent on maximizing damage.

What made this DDoS attack unique was not only its size (at 1.44 TBPS it is the largest Akamai has ever seen for BPS; this attack was also 385 MPPS) and duration (spanned nearly two hours), but also its complexity:

• Globally distributed traffic. (Geographic concentration is the norm for DDoS attacks).

• Mirai had some continental and geographic distribution, but not to this extent.

• 9 different attack vectors (typical DDoS attacks