DDoS attack against Belgian institutions, Akamai comment

May 2021 by Richard Meeus, EMEA Director of Security Technology and Strategy, Akamai

“Last week, the Belgian ISP Belnet dedicated to the public sector suffered a massive DDoS attack which had consequences on the functioning of Belgian institutions. Indeed, not only was Internet access slowed down or even unavailable, but the Federal Parliament as well as the Parliament of Wallonia-Brussels had to cancel videoconferences, which we know are essential in the current context. Another crucial point is that the online reservation system for vaccination centers had been disrupted.

A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the traffic of a targeted server, service, or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic. During this period of health-related restrictions, it is important, even vital, to ensure the continuity of networks.

DDoS attacks come in many different flavours, ranging from the simple to the complex, from small to vast. However one thing remains constant, is that without comprehensive protection and personnel looking at network and application layers plus the ability to cope with terabit scale attacks, anyone is vulnerable.”