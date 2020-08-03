DCspine Network PoP Now Available in Flagship Data Center Greenhouse Datacenters in the Netherlands

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Greenhouse Datacenters, a colocation data center developer/operator from the Rotterdam/The Hague region in the Netherlands, has expanded its collaboration with DCspine by announcing that DCspine’s network Point-of-Presence (PoP) is now also available in Greenhouse Datacenters flagship facility. The network PoP enables colocation customers in Greenhouse DC 2 to make on-demand connections with more than 70 data centers in the Netherlands and Belgium, 30 of which are in the Amsterdam region.

DCspine is a software-defined data center interconnection platform developed by Eurofiber Group, a provider of telecommunications and network infrastructure services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. This software-defined data center interconnection platform was launched in October 2017. It’s an innovation in which Eurofiber Group has invested millions of euros. Via the network platform users have the flexibility to purchase connectivity for a day, for example, or to scale network capacity up and down instantly if necessary.

The availability of the new network PoP in Greenhouse’s flagship data center, Greenhouse DC 2, means an extension of the existing collaboration between DCspine and Greenhouse. Shortly after the establishment of DCspine in 2017, a network PoP was already installed in another of Greenhouse’s data centers, in Greenhouse DC 1.