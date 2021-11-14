Cyren & KnowBe4 Partner to Help Enterprises Fight Phishing and Business Email Compromise

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cyren announced an alliance agreement with KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. The alliance will give customers access to an integrated and automated offering to secure inboxes against phishing attacks and improve the success of internal security awareness training programs.

Phishing-related scams continue to be the most reported type of internet crime, according to the FBI Internet Crime Report 2020, with Business Email Compromise (BEC) and Email Account Compromise (EAC) proving to be one of the most costly type of online scams accounting for 19,369 of complaints last year with adjusted losses of over $1.8 billion.

To help combat the ongoing threat from phishing and BEC scams, the partnership seamlessly integrates KnowBe4’s automated security awareness training and phishing simulation platform and the Cyren Inbox Security (CIS) email monitoring, detection and remediation platform to enable organizations to mitigate the potential impact of phishing attacks on their business and reinforce security awareness training amongst employees to reduce the cost of phishing response and remediation.