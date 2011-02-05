Cynet announced it has closed a $40 million Series C funding

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cynet announced it has closed a $40 million Series C funding round led by Greenfield Partners with participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Vintage Investment Partners, BlueRed Partners and Deutsche Telekom. The investment will be used to meet the vigorous demand for Cynet’s Autonomous XDR Platform from companies of all sizes, including those with small security teams in need of more holistic and efficient cyber solutions. Following a steep rise in sales in North America during 2020, Cynet is poised to maintain its rapid expansion in the North American and European markets.

Faced with a growing barrage of sophisticated cyberattacks, organizations are forced to deploy more threat prevention and detection technologies, add more solutions to automate and orchestrate security operations and acquire additional security expertise. However, doing so is costly and complex, which is further exasperated by the well-known shortage of cybersecurity talent. Cynet solves these problems by natively combining multiple security controls and sophisticated response automation on a unified autonomous XDR platform that does not require additional staff to operate. Cynet’s platform is backed by a proactive 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service that is included for all clients at no extra cost. These integrated features act like an autopilot to enable organizations with even the smallest security teams to manage their threat protection with little manual intervention.

Cynet is also announcing that recognized cybersecurity researcher Chris Roberts is joining the company in the role of Chief Security Strategist. Roberts will leverage his 20+ years’ security experience to assist and guide organizations of all sizes that are looking to simplify their cyber-security solutions and services through consolidation and automation.