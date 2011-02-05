Cynet Welcomes Bruno Darmon as New Chief Strategy Officer

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cynet has appointed IT security leader Bruno Darmon as Chief Strategy Officer. Darmon brings over 25 years of high-tech leadership, sales and entrepreneurial experience to Cynet. In his role, Darmon will lead Cynet’s go-to-market strategy and spearhead strategic initiatives to expand the company’s global footprint and drive growth across its global markets, focusing on North America, EMEA and APAC.

Prior to joining Cynet, Darmon served from 2004 to 2021 as Vice President of EMEA Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, after a long career with the company since he joined in 1999. He was responsible for revenue and market share in EMEA by driving the adoption and growth of Check Point products across all sectors - SMB, mid-market and enterprise. Building on his entrepreneurial foresight and ingenuity, having invented the industry-transforming concept of Value-Added Reselling while at Diva Microsystems, Darmon was the driver behind the company’s expansion into global markets. Darmon will bring his multifaceted skill set to the growing team at Cynet, breaking new grounds for the company as it readies itself for further expansion.

Cynet’s XDR platform is purposely built for lean IT Security teams and was recently awarded a Leader badge for Endpoint Detection and Response, Incident Response, Managed Detection and Response in G2’s Winter 2022 Report. G2 also recognized Cynet as one of the Top 50 Best Security Products for 2022. CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Cynet to its annual Security 100 list as one of The 20 Coolest Endpoint And Managed Security Companies Of 2022.

Cynet enables any organization to put its cybersecurity on autopilot, streamlining and automating their entire security operations while providing enhanced levels of visibility and protection, regardless of the security team’s size, skill or resources and without the need for a multi-product security stack. It does so by natively consolidating the essential security technologies needed to provide organizations with comprehensive threat protection into a single, easy-to-use XDR platform; automating the manual process of investigation and remediation across the environment; and providing a 24-7 proactive MDR service - monitoring, investigation, on-demand analysis, incident response and threat hunting - at no additional cost. V