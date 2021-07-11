Cynet Appoints Nuvias as European Distributor

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

As cyberattacks grow in number and sophistication, businesses need to ensure threat detection and prevention are in place, and they are expertly managed and maintained. This can imply complex and expensive operations, as well presenting a challenge due to the shortage in cybersecurity experts.

Cynet provides a solution to these challenges by integrating a range of security checks and automated response onto one platform that does not require additional staff to operate. Cynet’s platform is backed by a proactive 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service that is included for all clients at no extra cost. These integrated features act like an autopilot to enable any business, even those with limited cybersecurity personnel, to manage their threat protection with minimal intervention. Cynet 360 eliminates the need of complex multi-product stacks, making robust breach protection within reach for organisations of all sizes.

Cynet has an existing UK partnership with recently acquired Cloud Distribution, now a Nuvias Group company. As a first step Nuvias will be extending its remit across the DACH and Benelux regions.