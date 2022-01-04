Cynet Appoints Mark Fullbrook to Chief Revenue Officer and Andy Wright to VP EMEA Sales

Cynet announced the appointment of Andy Wright to Vice President of Sales, EMEA and Mark Fullbrook to Chief Revenue Officer. Wright is based in the UK and Fullbrook is based in Boston, where the company’s North American headquarters are located.

According to Cynet’s 2021 Survey of CISOs with Small Cyber Security Teams, 27% of CISOs with lean cybersecurity teams are challenged by a lack of personnel, and 43% report valuable time being wasted on their lean teams having to switch between tool consoles. Mark Fullbrook, Cynet’s newly appointed chief revenue officer, and Andy Wright, Cynet’s new VP of Sales EMEA, are well versed in the myriad challenges lean IT security teams contend with—and with the ways Cynet’s XDR platform alleviates the strains on these teams.

Fullbrook joins Cynet as CRO at the company’s Boston headquarters with over 25 years in sales roles across large and small companies, both pre- and post-IPO. He led worldwide and American sales at IntSights and CyberArk. His first goal at Cynet is to create a revenue organization that fulfills the potential that the product team at Cynet provides to the many companies across the globe that are the targets of mounting cyber attacks.

Wright joins Cynet as Vice President of Sales, EMEA from England. He brings 25 years of experience in sales leadership roles (15 of those years in the security sector), building and managing direct touch and channel sales teams at technology organizations including Websense (now ForcePoint), Ivanti and Check Point Software Technologies. In his new role, he will help Cynet expand its EMEA teams, and he will manage and execute growth Cynet’s 2022 strategy. His top priority is to enable companies to implement enterprise-grade security that can be managed with the resources available, to enhance their security posture while simplifying and reducing the day-to-day operational overheads.

These new appointments to the XDR platform provider’s leadership team come at a time when cybersecurity leaders are indicating a need for such tailored solutions, and are reporting intent to consolidate and optimize their currently bloated cybersecurity portfolios. According to Gartner, by 2024, security leaders plan to consolidate their multitudinous security tools and vendors to fewer than 10. For comparison, in 2021, 78% of CISOs reported using 16 or more cybersecurity tools.

The XDR platform provider—which recently launched a mini-site offering support in the form of free resources, tips, community, games and swag—champions lean IT security teams who face the same threats as enterprises but who have fewer resources to work with. Cynet’s autonomous technology enables cybersecurity teams to prevent, detect, investigate and fully remediate attacks from one platform, and to do so with less manual intervention.