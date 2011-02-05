Cynet 360 Receives Five Star Ranking in Gartner Peer Insights Ratings and Reviews Platform

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cynet announced that the Cynet 360 Autonomous Breach Prevention Platform has been rated a 5.0, the highest rating achievable, on Gartner Peer Insights in the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) category as of October 9, 2020. Based on twenty-seven user reviews during the past 12 months, Cynet 360 received a top tier rating for the company’s product capabilities, service and support, integration and deployment and evaluation/contracting.

Gartner Peer Insights is the firm’s platform for ratings and reviews of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. The rating system brings together expert opinions and peer insights through user-contributed reviews from people that have actually used the tools. For technology buyers, Peer Insights User Reviews offers a suite of interactive features, including the ability to customize evaluation criteria to create a quadrant view unique to the user’s goals and priorities. The platform leverages rigorous methodologies, processes and quality standards that deliver unbiased research and authentic peer reviews.

According to one review, "Having deployed Cynet as an MSSP for my MSP partners, we have found Cynet to be a very compelling offering when compared to the Continuum Detect & Respond platform which I migrated from. The Cynet SOC is beyond compare, their sales team has been as responsive as I could have hoped. The platform is quite different in how it protects my clients. The use of decoy files, decoy computer accounts and decoy user accounts along with protecting assets at the socket layer. We are incredibly excited to see Cynet enter the MSP/MSSP market with attractive pricing along with the best SOAR platform available."

In another review the customer said, "Engaged Cynet over a year ago to help protect a large number of endpoints. The experience overall has been excellent from POC, thru implementation, and continued support… I would encourage a prospective customer to try out the Cynet solution and assess for themselves how easy it is to deploy and how valuable the insight is that it provides."

Cynet 360 provides XDR and Response Automation in one platform backed by 24/7 MDR services. The Autonomous Breach Prevention Platform allows security professionals to gain insight into every event that takes place in their environment through automated monitoring and correlation. The platform provides a consolidated defense with NGAV, EDR, UBA, Network Analytics and Deception in a single, natively integrated platform. All workflows are automated across the breach protection lifecycle from proactive monitoring to incident response. 100% of those reviewing Cynet 360 on Gartner Peer Insights would recommend the product, compared to Sophos (77%), FireEye (71%) and Carbon Black – VMware (90%).

* Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.